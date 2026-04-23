Robinhood Ventures Fund I (NYSE:RVI) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

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Key Robinhood Ventures Fund I News

Robinhood Ventures Fund I ( NYSE:RVI Get Free Report ) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.42, but opened at $28.55. Robinhood Ventures Fund I shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 577,928 shares.

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Ventures Fund I this week:

Positive Sentiment: RVI closed a $75M investment in OpenAI to back venture tokens that give Robinhood retail customers indirect price exposure to OpenAI — a move RVI calls one of its largest investments and aimed at democratizing private-market access. Robinhood Venture Fund's $75M stake in OpenAI aims to enable retail investments

RVI closed a $75M investment in OpenAI to back venture tokens that give Robinhood retail customers indirect price exposure to OpenAI — a move RVI calls one of its largest investments and aimed at democratizing private-market access. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage ties the OpenAI deal to positive investor sentiment and share price gains, with some outlets noting notable jumps in related stocks after the announcement. Cathie Wood's favorite stock surges on OpenAI deal

Market coverage ties the OpenAI deal to positive investor sentiment and share price gains, with some outlets noting notable jumps in related stocks after the announcement. Neutral Sentiment: RVI framed the purchase in an official press release confirming the close of the OpenAI investment and positioning it as the underlying asset for the fund’s venture token product. Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) Announces $75M Investment in OpenAI

RVI framed the purchase in an official press release confirming the close of the OpenAI investment and positioning it as the underlying asset for the fund’s venture token product. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets note the initiative’s goal to “democratize” private investing by using tokens—important for product adoption but with unclear near-term revenue or liquidity implications. Robinhood venture fund buys $75 million stake in OpenAI

Multiple outlets note the initiative’s goal to “democratize” private investing by using tokens—important for product adoption but with unclear near-term revenue or liquidity implications. Negative Sentiment: Risks: the $75M stake increases RVI’s exposure to a private-company valuation that can be volatile and illiquid; combined with RVI’s negative earnings and elevated beta, the move could amplify share-price swings if OpenAI valuations move against expectations.

Robinhood Ventures Fund I Stock Up 21.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $627.60 million, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.66.

About Robinhood Ventures Fund I

Robinhood Ventures Fund I is a closed-end investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation.

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