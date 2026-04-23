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Robinhood Ventures Fund I (NYSE:RVI) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Robinhood Ventures Fund I logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Robinhood Ventures Fund I shares gapped up roughly 21.7%, opening at $28.55 after a $24.42 close and last trading near $27.70 on heavy volume (~577,900 shares).
  • RVI has closed a $75M investment in OpenAI to underlie venture tokens designed to give Robinhood retail customers indirect exposure to OpenAI, part of an initiative to democratize private-market access.
  • The move raises concentration and liquidity risk—RVI's stake ties the fund to a private-company valuation that can be volatile and illiquid, and the fund's negative earnings and elevated beta (1.66) could amplify share-price swings if OpenAI valuations fall.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Robinhood Ventures Fund I (NYSE:RVI - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.42, but opened at $28.55. Robinhood Ventures Fund I shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 577,928 shares.

Key Robinhood Ventures Fund I News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Ventures Fund I this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: RVI closed a $75M investment in OpenAI to back venture tokens that give Robinhood retail customers indirect price exposure to OpenAI — a move RVI calls one of its largest investments and aimed at democratizing private-market access. Robinhood Venture Fund's $75M stake in OpenAI aims to enable retail investments
  • Positive Sentiment: Market coverage ties the OpenAI deal to positive investor sentiment and share price gains, with some outlets noting notable jumps in related stocks after the announcement. Cathie Wood's favorite stock surges on OpenAI deal
  • Neutral Sentiment: RVI framed the purchase in an official press release confirming the close of the OpenAI investment and positioning it as the underlying asset for the fund’s venture token product. Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI) Announces $75M Investment in OpenAI
  • Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets note the initiative’s goal to “democratize” private investing by using tokens—important for product adoption but with unclear near-term revenue or liquidity implications. Robinhood venture fund buys $75 million stake in OpenAI
  • Negative Sentiment: Risks: the $75M stake increases RVI’s exposure to a private-company valuation that can be volatile and illiquid; combined with RVI’s negative earnings and elevated beta, the move could amplify share-price swings if OpenAI valuations move against expectations.

Robinhood Ventures Fund I Stock Up 21.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $627.60 million, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.66.

About Robinhood Ventures Fund I

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Ventures Fund I is a closed-end investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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