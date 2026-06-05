Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells $4,944,000.00 in Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) Director Alexander Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 334,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,830. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Rocket Lab Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded down $9.87 on Friday, reaching $110.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,327,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,129,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.88.

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Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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