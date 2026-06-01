Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells $8,964,000.00 in Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) Director Alexander Slusky sold 60,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $8,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 374,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,976,445. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

Rocket Lab Stock Down 14.7%

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $21.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,110,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,218,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.47 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.19.

View Our Latest Report on RKLB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 92,849 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 34,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 53.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here