Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells $513,345.00 in Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $513,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 473,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,517,913.25. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marvin Bradford Clevenger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 15,549 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $2,216,820.93.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB traded down $21.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.39. 37,110,857 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,218,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Craig Hallum upgraded Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rocket Lab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Clear Str raised Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,656 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 198,013 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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