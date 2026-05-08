Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citizens Jmp

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the rocket manufacturer's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.00% from the company's previous close.

RKLB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.69.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded up $20.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.96. The stock had a trading volume of 36,721,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,488,561. The business's fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.93 and a beta of 2.30. Rocket Lab has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Lab will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $2,645,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,088,237 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,298,652.15. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,360,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,201.12. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $873,411,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $626,605,000 after purchasing an additional 825,158 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

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Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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