Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 12.7% - Here's What Happened

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) shares rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.49 and last traded at $82.93. Approximately 40,588,511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 22,713,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of Mynaric expands Rocket Lab’s space‑systems stack (adds laser optical communications and European scale), supporting revenue diversification and government/commercial addressable market expansion. Rocket Lab Completes Mynaric Acquisition

Completed acquisition of Mynaric expands Rocket Lab’s space‑systems stack (adds laser optical communications and European scale), supporting revenue diversification and government/commercial addressable market expansion. Positive Sentiment: Launch of the Gauss high‑volume electric thruster and planned capacity (>200 units/year) creates a new recurring‑manufacturing revenue stream for commercial and national‑security satellites. Gauss Thruster Launch

Launch of the Gauss high‑volume electric thruster and planned capacity (>200 units/year) creates a new recurring‑manufacturing revenue stream for commercial and national‑security satellites. Positive Sentiment: Contract momentum: a reported $190M block‑buy for 20 hypersonic HASTE flights and additional multi‑launch deals (BlackSky) have pushed Rocket Lab’s manifest to 70+ missions and backlog above $2B, improving multi‑year revenue visibility. Contract Momentum & Analyst Optimism

Contract momentum: a reported $190M block‑buy for 20 hypersonic HASTE flights and additional multi‑launch deals (BlackSky) have pushed Rocket Lab’s manifest to 70+ missions and backlog above $2B, improving multi‑year revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Fresh analyst upgrades/raised targets (multiple firms) and a Citigroup upgrade reported by media have boosted sentiment and likely accelerated buying in this high‑beta name. Mynaric Closure & Citigroup Upgrade

Fresh analyst upgrades/raised targets (multiple firms) and a Citigroup upgrade reported by media have boosted sentiment and likely accelerated buying in this high‑beta name. Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — ~147k call contracts traded (above typical daily volume) — indicates directional trader interest and can add short‑term upside pressure.

Unusual bullish options flow — ~147k call contracts traded (above typical daily volume) — indicates directional trader interest and can add short‑term upside pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Inclusion in the new ORBX pure‑play space ETF may provide incremental passive inflows over time but is unlikely to be an immediate large driver. ORBX ETF Launch

Inclusion in the new ORBX pure‑play space ETF may provide incremental passive inflows over time but is unlikely to be an immediate large driver. Neutral Sentiment: Technically, RKLB reclaimed its 20/50‑day moving averages; a sustained move above the ~$78 resistance area is being watched as a potential higher‑timeframe breakout. Technical Outlook

Technically, RKLB reclaimed its 20/50‑day moving averages; a sustained move above the ~$78 resistance area is being watched as a potential higher‑timeframe breakout. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling over recent months (numerous executive sales) is a cautionary signal for some investors and can weigh on sentiment despite operational positives. Insider Trading Summary

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKLB has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rocket Lab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Rocket Lab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut Rocket Lab from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Up 12.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.13 and a beta of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 884,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,360,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,201.12. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,233. Insiders own 11.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 352.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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