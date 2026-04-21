Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 3.2% - Should You Sell?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.75 and last traded at $86.64. Approximately 27,169,370 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 22,904,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.46.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel reaffirmed a Buy and raised its price target to $105, a move that lifted sentiment and has been cited as a near-term bullish catalyst. Article Title

Stifel reaffirmed a Buy and raised its price target to $105, a move that lifted sentiment and has been cited as a near-term bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab’s backlog grew to about $1.85 billion as of 12/31/2025, improving revenue visibility and planning for the next several years. This supports forward revenue forecasts. Article Title

Rocket Lab’s backlog grew to about $1.85 billion as of 12/31/2025, improving revenue visibility and planning for the next several years. This supports forward revenue forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab closed the Mynaric acquisition and multiple brokers raised price targets afterward, signaling investor confidence in strategic M&A to expand capabilities. Article Title

Rocket Lab closed the Mynaric acquisition and multiple brokers raised price targets afterward, signaling investor confidence in strategic M&A to expand capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Operational cadence: the stock has seen gains ahead of planned dual Electron launches, which are short-term execution catalysts if they go well. Article Title

Operational cadence: the stock has seen gains ahead of planned dual Electron launches, which are short-term execution catalysts if they go well. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces flag Rocket Lab as a potential beneficiary of heightened investor interest around a SpaceX IPO; this is thematic upside but dependent on market sentiment. Article Title

Commentary pieces flag Rocket Lab as a potential beneficiary of heightened investor interest around a SpaceX IPO; this is thematic upside but dependent on market sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some long-form coverage (The Motley Fool, MarketBeat) highlights Rocket Lab as a high-upside, high-volatility growth story — useful for conviction but not a near-term fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Some long-form coverage (The Motley Fool, MarketBeat) highlights Rocket Lab as a high-upside, high-volatility growth story — useful for conviction but not a near-term fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Execution risk on the Neutron program remains a major overhang — analysts and commentators warn that timing and technical performance will determine whether future expectations are met. Article Title

Execution risk on the Neutron program remains a major overhang — analysts and commentators warn that timing and technical performance will determine whether future expectations are met. Negative Sentiment: Some insiders sold shares around the Mynaric deal close, which can be interpreted as a short-term negative signal for investor sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKLB. Morgan Stanley raised Rocket Lab from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Clear Str upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of -234.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,360,175.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,201.12. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,449 shares of company stock worth $16,487,233. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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