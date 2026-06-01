Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 14.7% - Should You Sell?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) traded down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.00 and last traded at $122.39. 36,936,088 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 24,215,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.48.

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Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Negative Sentiment: Rocket Lab shares are under pressure as the space sector sells off on stretched valuations and fears that SpaceX’s upcoming public debut could spark a rotation out of other space stocks. Space Sector Faces Reality Check: Rocket Lab (RKLB), Firefly and Redwire Plunge on Valuation Concerns

Rocket Lab shares are under pressure as the space sector sells off on stretched valuations and fears that SpaceX’s upcoming public debut could spark a rotation out of other space stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary remains constructive, noting that Rocket Lab could benefit long term from growth in the global space economy and its position as a pure-play space company. Should You Buy Rocket Lab Stock Ahead of the SpaceX IPO?

Some commentary remains constructive, noting that Rocket Lab could benefit long term from growth in the global space economy and its position as a pure-play space company. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market watchers are also debating Rocket Lab’s re-rating, with the SpaceX IPO seen as a key catalyst that could either support the stock’s long-term narrative or pressure valuations across the group. Examining the re-rating of RKLB, PL, and ASTS equities

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.47 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 70,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $10,159,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 376,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,642,751.17. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $6,328,682.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,043,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,821,266.79. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 399,956 shares of company stock valued at $49,256,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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