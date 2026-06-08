Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 3.2% - Here's Why

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.25 and last traded at $113.65. Approximately 13,330,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 24,030,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.08.

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Key Stories Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RKLB

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm's 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.16 and a beta of 2.48.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $513,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 473,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,517,913.25. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.43, for a total transaction of $3,509,423.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 352,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,999,298.15. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 485,515 shares of company stock worth $66,909,882 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,656 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 198,013 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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