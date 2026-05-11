Rodman & Renshaw Begins Coverage on Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw's price target would suggest a potential upside of 355.84% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Sana Biotechnology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ SANA opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.17. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company's core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sana Biotechnology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sana Biotechnology wasn't on the list.

While Sana Biotechnology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here