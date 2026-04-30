Roger Susi Sells 3,750 Shares of iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 3,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,198,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,040,550. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get iRadimed alerts: Sign Up

iRadimed Price Performance

Shares of IRMD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.44. 163,208 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.94. iRadimed Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $107.90.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. iRadimed had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 23.83%. iRadimed has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

iRadimed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from iRadimed's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. iRadimed's payout ratio is 45.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 827.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iRadimed by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Freedom Capital raised iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IRMD

About iRadimed

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider iRadimed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and iRadimed wasn't on the list.

While iRadimed currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here