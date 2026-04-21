Rogers (ROG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $124.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.34. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $125.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rogers news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $106,189.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,769 shares in the company, valued at $864,767.39. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rogers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,659 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $67,090,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 38.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 596,713 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $40,863,000 after buying an additional 165,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,274 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,482,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth about $12,888,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $15,397,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROG. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Rogers from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rogers

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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