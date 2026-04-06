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Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sets New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Rohm logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Rohm shares traded as high as $22.50 (last trade $22.50) versus a prior close of $21.81, but volume was very light at just 203 shares.
  • Price strength vs. averages: The stock's market capitalization is $8.69 billion and the share price sits above its 50‑day ($18.69) and 200‑day ($16.03) moving averages.
  • Weak profitability: Rohm reported quarterly EPS of ($0.04) with a negative net margin (7.27%), negative return on equity (1.07%) and a negative P/E of -35.71 despite $813.36 million in revenue.
  • Interested in Rohm? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Rohm Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rohm had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter.

About Rohm

(Get Free Report)

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm's semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

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