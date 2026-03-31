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Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Rohm logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Rohm opened at $18.80 vs a prior close of $19.9850, trading down about 5.9% on volume of 1,506 shares.
  • Recent results show weakness: The company reported EPS of ($0.04) on $813.36 million in revenue, with a negative net margin (-7.27%) and a negative P/E of -29.84.
  • Company profile and size: Rohm is a Kyoto-based semiconductor maker serving automotive, industrial, computing and consumer electronics markets, with a market cap of $7.59 billion.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rohm.

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.9850, but opened at $18.80. Rohm shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 1,506 shares traded.

Rohm Stock Down 5.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.

About Rohm

(Get Free Report)

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm's semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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