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Ronan Cox Buys 40 Shares of Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Zotefoams logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Director Ronan Cox bought 40 shares on April 13 at an average price of GBX 379 per share (total value £151.60).
  • Current valuation: Zotefoams opened at GBX 381.48, has a market cap of £186.64 million and a trailing PE of 8.50, with a 52-week range of GBX 236.30–479.88.
  • Analyst sentiment: Three analysts rate the stock a "Buy" with an average target of GBX 605, after recent target upgrades from Berenberg and Canaccord Genuity.
  • Interested in Zotefoams? Here are five stocks we like better.

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF - Get Free Report) insider Ronan Cox bought 40 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 379 per share, with a total value of £151.60.

Zotefoams Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 381.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 394.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.02. The stock has a market cap of £186.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. Zotefoams plc has a 52-week low of GBX 236.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 479.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zotefoams had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Zotefoams from GBX 540 to GBX 590 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zotefoams from GBX 640 to GBX 675 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 605.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zotefoams

Zotefoams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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