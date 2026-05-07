Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Root from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Root from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised Root from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Root from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Root from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Root has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.60.

Get Root alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROOT

Root Stock Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 362,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Root has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $162.99.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.16 million. Root had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 2.58%.Root's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Root will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Root by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,376,000 after purchasing an additional 74,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Root by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,854,000 after purchasing an additional 149,064 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Root by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 654,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Root by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Root by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Root

Here are the key news stories impacting Root this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly EPS materially beat expectations — Root reported $2.09 GAAP EPS vs. a $0.84 consensus, driven by mix and underwriting improvements; this beat is the primary bullish catalyst for the stock today. Read More.

Quarterly EPS materially beat expectations — Root reported $2.09 GAAP EPS vs. a $0.84 consensus, driven by mix and underwriting improvements; this beat is the primary bullish catalyst for the stock today. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Refinancing lowers cost of capital — Root secured a new $200 million senior secured term loan, refinancing existing debt and improving its debt profile, which should reduce interest expense and financial risk. Read More.

Refinancing lowers cost of capital — Root secured a new $200 million senior secured term loan, refinancing existing debt and improving its debt profile, which should reduce interest expense and financial risk. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized share repurchase — Root approved up to $75 million to buy back Class A common stock, a direct shareholder-return action that often supports the share price and offsets dilution. Read More.

Board authorized share repurchase — Root approved up to $75 million to buy back Class A common stock, a direct shareholder-return action that often supports the share price and offsets dilution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings disclosure and investor materials available — The company posted its Q1 shareholder letter and call materials; useful for digging into loss ratios, unit economics, and cash flow detail but not an immediate price mover on its own. Read More.

Earnings disclosure and investor materials available — The company posted its Q1 shareholder letter and call materials; useful for digging into loss ratios, unit economics, and cash flow detail but not an immediate price mover on its own. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party comparative analysis published — An RLI vs. Root comparison piece is available for relative valuation/peer context but is unlikely to move ROOT by itself. Read More.

Third‑party comparative analysis published — An RLI vs. Root comparison piece is available for relative valuation/peer context but is unlikely to move ROOT by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue marginally missed consensus — Q1 revenue was $393.5M vs. $398.2M expected, a slight miss that tempers the EPS beat and will draw investor attention to top‑line sustainability. Read More.

About Root

Root, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ROOT, is a Columbus, Ohio–based insurance company that leverages mobile technology and data analytics to offer personalized auto insurance policies. Founded in 2015 by Alex Timm and Dan Manges, Root set out to transform traditional underwriting by focusing on individual driving behavior rather than broad demographic factors.

The company's core product is usage-based auto insurance, delivered through a smartphone app that monitors driving patterns such as speed, braking and phone usage behind the wheel.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Root, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Root wasn't on the list.

While Root currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here