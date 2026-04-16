Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP) Short Interest Update

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,333,284 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 2,683,618 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,395,160 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.89. The stock had a trading volume of 821,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.50. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $313.07 and a twelve month high of $584.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $409.00 to $380.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROP

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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