Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 21.800-22.050 EPS.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $409.00 to $380.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research lowered Roper Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $364.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.72. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $313.07 and a fifty-two week high of $584.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $367,567,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 772,347 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $343,795,000 after buying an additional 510,138 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 750,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 426,648 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 504,017 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $251,348,000 after purchasing an additional 255,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 359,155 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $159,871,000 after purchasing an additional 202,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here