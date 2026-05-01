Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROP. Melius Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $385.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

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Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROP opened at $354.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $313.07 and a 52 week high of $584.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.90.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $501,844. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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