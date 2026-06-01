Rory Harvey Sells 9,124 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Rory Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88.

On Friday, May 22nd, Rory Harvey sold 5,652 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $449,729.64.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,421,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,539. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Negative Sentiment: Nearly 1,000 United Auto Workers members at American Axle’s Michigan plant have gone on strike after contract talks broke down, threatening the supply of axles and components used in GM’s truck lineup. Any prolonged stoppage could hurt GM’s truck output and near-term earnings. UAW union strike threatens General Motors truck production

Nearly 1,000 United Auto Workers members at American Axle’s Michigan plant have gone on strike after contract talks broke down, threatening the supply of axles and components used in GM’s truck lineup. Any prolonged stoppage could hurt GM’s truck output and near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that the supplier strike could impact GM truck production, reinforcing concerns that a disruption at one of GM’s most important parts vendors may hit one of the company’s most profitable businesses. GM supplier strike could impact truck production

Reuters also reported that the supplier strike could impact GM truck production, reinforcing concerns that a disruption at one of GM’s most important parts vendors may hit one of the company’s most profitable businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, GM continued to draw attention at the Detroit Grand Prix and with design/brand updates, including a Pasadena design studio opening and new Hummer concepts. These items are more about positioning and brand visibility than immediate stock-moving fundamentals.

Separately, GM continued to draw attention at the Detroit Grand Prix and with design/brand updates, including a Pasadena design studio opening and new Hummer concepts. These items are more about positioning and brand visibility than immediate stock-moving fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: GM also faced added headlines around vehicle recalls tied to airbag hazards, which can pressure sentiment by raising warranty, repair, and reputation concerns.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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