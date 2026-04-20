Rosenblatt Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PDFS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.50.

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PDF Solutions Price Performance

PDF Solutions stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,198.50 and a beta of 1.56. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.95 million. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,092 shares of the technology company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 117,205.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 19,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,465 shares of the technology company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 113.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company's stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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