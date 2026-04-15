Roth Mkm Boosts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $55.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the oil and gas producer's stock. Roth Mkm's price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.98% from the company's previous close.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.26.

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Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3%

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.23. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $67.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. PeakShares LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Occidental Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades lift medium-term outlook — UBS raised its price target to $67, JPMorgan raised its target to $64, and Jefferies lifted its target to $58; these moves signal dealer confidence in OXY’s fundamentals and imply upside from current levels. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Broker upgrades lift medium-term outlook — UBS raised its price target to $67, JPMorgan raised its target to $64, and Jefferies lifted its target to $58; these moves signal dealer confidence in OXY’s fundamentals and imply upside from current levels. Read More. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Appears on value/EV-to-EBITDA screens — OXY was highlighted in Zacks/Yahoo lists of value stocks (attractive EV/EBITDA and earnings outlook), supporting investor interest from value and income-oriented funds. Read More.

Appears on value/EV-to-EBITDA screens — OXY was highlighted in Zacks/Yahoo lists of value stocks (attractive EV/EBITDA and earnings outlook), supporting investor interest from value and income-oriented funds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/investor commentary favors U.S. producers — Market commentary noting the strength of U.S. production and the Permian basin cited Occidental as a beneficiary of domestic-focused supply, which is a structural positive for long-term cash flow stability. Read More.

Analyst/investor commentary favors U.S. producers — Market commentary noting the strength of U.S. production and the Permian basin cited Occidental as a beneficiary of domestic-focused supply, which is a structural positive for long-term cash flow stability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management messaging on operations/safety — CEO Vicki Hollub discussed Middle East operations and employee safety on The Claman Countdown, offering reassurance on operational continuity but with limited immediate market impact. Read More.

Management messaging on operations/safety — CEO Vicki Hollub discussed Middle East operations and employee safety on The Claman Countdown, offering reassurance on operational continuity but with limited immediate market impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market earnings backdrop — Coverage noting strong expected S&P 500 earnings in Q1 is a macro driver for equity flows but is only indirectly tied to OXY’s commodity-driven moves. Read More.

Broader market earnings backdrop — Coverage noting strong expected S&P 500 earnings in Q1 is a macro driver for equity flows but is only indirectly tied to OXY’s commodity-driven moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term sell-off driven by oil-price pullback and risk rotation — Multiple reports tie OXY’s decline to renewed hopes of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire and a broader “relief rally” that lowered oil and prompted investors to rotate out of energy hedges. This is the primary driver of today’s weakness. Read More. Read More.

Near-term sell-off driven by oil-price pullback and risk rotation — Multiple reports tie OXY’s decline to renewed hopes of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire and a broader “relief rally” that lowered oil and prompted investors to rotate out of energy hedges. This is the primary driver of today’s weakness. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Minor target cut from Capital One — Capital One trimmed its price target slightly (from $69 to $67) while keeping an equal-weight rating, a modest negative update that narrows upside expectations. Read More.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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