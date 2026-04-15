Roth Mkm Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the energy exploration company's stock. Roth Mkm's price target suggests a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.11.

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EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $133.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.77.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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