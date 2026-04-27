Rothschild & Co Redburn Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $316.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $340.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price target points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.29.

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CME Group Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.90. The stock had a trading volume of 259,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,647. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.26. CME Group has a 12 month low of $257.17 and a 12 month high of $329.16. The company's 50-day moving average price is $304.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total value of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,117.55. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,397,597.04. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,821 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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