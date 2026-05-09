Rothschild & Co Redburn Has Lowered Expectations for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.40% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IFF. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $84.80 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Get IFF alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $81.05 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $59.14 and a 12-month high of $84.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.International Flavors & Fragrances's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 142,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $9,958,460.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,422,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,906,054.90. This represents a 6.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Flavors & Fragrances this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $95 from $85, implying meaningful upside from current levels. MarketScreener

BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target to $95 from $85, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded its view to overweight and lifted its target to $90 from $80, reinforcing the bullish analyst trend. MarketScreener

Barclays upgraded its view to and lifted its target to $90 from $80, reinforcing the bullish analyst trend. Positive Sentiment: UBS, Citi, JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and Berenberg all raised targets as well, adding to the sense that Wall Street expects better fundamentals and valuation recovery for IFF. MarketScreener

UBS, Citi, JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and Berenberg all raised targets as well, adding to the sense that Wall Street expects better fundamentals and valuation recovery for IFF. Neutral Sentiment: IFF reiterated its 2026 targets despite a Middle East-related hit in Q2, suggesting management is confident in the full-year outlook even with some regional pressure. MSN

IFF reiterated its 2026 targets despite a Middle East-related hit in Q2, suggesting management is confident in the full-year outlook even with some regional pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders backed the board, executive pay, and auditor, reducing governance uncertainty but not changing the core operating story. The Globe and Mail

Shareholders backed the board, executive pay, and auditor, reducing governance uncertainty but not changing the core operating story. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted margin gains, volume growth, and productivity improvements, which support the stock but are largely consistent with the company’s existing recovery narrative. TipRanks

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Flavors & Fragrances, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Flavors & Fragrances wasn't on the list.

While International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here