Rothschild & Co Redburn Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Price

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $226.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price target suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price objective on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Equifax to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.06.

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Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $175.71 on Friday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $166.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $233,248.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,617.03. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,885.02. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,902,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Equifax by 6.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,560 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $100,703,000 after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares in the last quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 34.6% in the third quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 27.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,982 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $197,018,000 after acquiring an additional 163,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $98,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth about $2,837,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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