Rotork (LON:ROR) Raised to Hold at Shore Capital Group

Rotork (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rotork from GBX 420 to GBX 390 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Rotork from GBX 430 to GBX 420 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 402.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROR

Rotork Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ROR opened at GBX 313 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 334.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 339.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 295.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 393.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

Rotork (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 17 earnings per share for the quarter. Rotork had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.85%. Analysts expect that Rotork will post 16.4574899 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rotork

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange symbol: ROR and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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