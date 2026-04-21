Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Rotork plc (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 340.19 and traded as low as GBX 332.80. Rotork shares last traded at GBX 337.40, with a volume of 2,870,076 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 to GBX 420 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 420 to GBX 390 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 402.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rotork

Rotork Stock Up 0.5%

The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 343.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 340.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Rotork (LON:ROR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 17 earnings per share for the quarter. Rotork had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rotork plc will post 16.4574899 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rotork

Rotork is a market-leading global provider of mission-critical intelligent flow control solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. We help customers around the world to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimise their environmental impact and assure safety. Rotork employs about 3,200 people, has manufacturing facilities in more than 17 locations and serves 170 countries through a global service network. Its shares have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange symbol: ROR and are a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

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