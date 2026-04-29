Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts SIG (LON:SHI) Price Target to GBX 8

SIG (LON:SHI - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 8.70 to GBX 8 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SIG from GBX 9.40 to GBX 9 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 8.50.

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SIG Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of LON SHI traded up GBX 0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 66,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of £91.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. SIG has a 12 month low of GBX 7.47 and a 12 month high of GBX 18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.23.

SIG (LON:SHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (2) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIG had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that SIG will post 4.1880342 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SIG news, insider Ian Ashton sold 238,460 shares of SIG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8, for a total transaction of £19,076.80. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

SIG Company Profile

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets. We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers. We use our network of around 430 winning branches across local markets with superior customer service, specialist expertise and on-time delivery to add value to both our customers and suppliers.

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