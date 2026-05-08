Royal Bank Of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. William Blair reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dropbox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $28.00.

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Dropbox Stock Up 14.5%

DBX traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,458,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,769 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $42,367.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 136,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,259,738.70. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 12,472 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $324,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 414,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,781,186. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 249,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,652 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 7.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,795 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,623 shares of the company's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 360.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 92,280 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Dropbox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dropbox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: EPS $0.76 vs. $0.71 expected and revenue $629.5M vs. $620.6M; management said revenue and operating margin exceeded guidance — the core catalyst for the rally. Dropbox Announces First-Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat consensus: EPS $0.76 vs. $0.71 expected and revenue $629.5M vs. $620.6M; management said revenue and operating margin exceeded guidance — the core catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term revenue guide was nudged higher: Q2 revenue range of $624.0M–$627.0M vs. Street $621.5M — a modest but meaningful upward signal for topline momentum and quarter‑to‑quarter visibility.

Near‑term revenue guide was nudged higher: Q2 revenue range of $624.0M–$627.0M vs. Street $621.5M — a modest but meaningful upward signal for topline momentum and quarter‑to‑quarter visibility. Positive Sentiment: Raised full‑year topline and cash‑flow posture: FY‑2026 revenue now guided to $2.497B–$2.512B and unlevered free cash flow raised to at/above $1.055B, improving FCF visibility and optionality (debt paydown, buybacks, M&A). Dropbox forecasts 2026 revenue of $2.497B-$2.512B while raising unlevered free cash flow

Raised full‑year topline and cash‑flow posture: FY‑2026 revenue now guided to $2.497B–$2.512B and unlevered free cash flow raised to at/above $1.055B, improving FCF visibility and optionality (debt paydown, buybacks, M&A). Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials (call transcript and slide deck) are available for deeper diligence on product/segment trends and margin drivers — useful for judging sustainability of the beat. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials (call transcript and slide deck) are available for deeper diligence on product/segment trends and margin drivers — useful for judging sustainability of the beat. Negative Sentiment: Management left EPS guidance fields blank for Q2/FY updates (no explicit EPS targets disclosed) — this omission can limit conviction even with revenue/FCF targets.

Management left EPS guidance fields blank for Q2/FY updates (no explicit EPS targets disclosed) — this omission can limit conviction even with revenue/FCF targets. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CAO Sarah Schubach sold 1,769 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; while routine and small relative to her remaining stake, some investors view repeated insider sales negatively. SEC Form 4 — Insider Sale

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc NASDAQ: DBX is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage, collaboration, and productivity tools. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company offers a suite of services designed to help individuals and organizations securely store, share, and manage digital content. Dropbox has grown from a simple file-syncing application into an integrated collaboration platform used by millions of customers around the globe.

At its core, Dropbox provides cloud storage plans tailored for consumers and businesses.

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