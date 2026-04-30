Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$122.60.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$117.81. 1,040,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,128. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$113.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.39. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$96.50 and a 12 month high of C$122.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total transaction of C$1,536,902.85. Also, Director Marc Parent purchased 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$102.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,421,166. This represents a 1,393.35% increase in their position. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

Further Reading

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