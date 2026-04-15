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Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Chesnara logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada cut its Chesnara price target from GBX 370 to GBX 360 but maintained an "outperform" rating, a target that implies about a 18.35% upside from the current share price.
  • CSN shares are trading around GBX 304.19, below the average analyst target of GBX 349.50, and two analysts (including Berenberg, which raised its target to GBX 339) rate the stock as a Buy.
  • Chesnara posted weak recent results (quarterly EPS GBX -5.05, negative ROE and net margin) and saw mixed insider activity with one insider selling ~14,890 shares and another buying ~17,327, while insiders own 0.75% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Chesnara (LON:CSN - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 370 to GBX 360 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.35% from the company's current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Chesnara from GBX 333 to GBX 339 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 349.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chesnara

Chesnara Price Performance

Shares of CSN stock traded up GBX 6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 304.19. The company had a trading volume of 701,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,561. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 306.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 292.91. Chesnara has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.79 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335. The stock has a market capitalization of £701.41 million, a PE ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesnara (LON:CSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (5.05) EPS for the quarter. Chesnara had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Chesnara will post 25.3183154 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chesnara

In related news, insider Tom Howard sold 14,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295, for a total transaction of £43,925.50. Also, insider Steve Murray bought 17,327 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 per share, for a total transaction of £50,768.11. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesnara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden. Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara's primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers' life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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