Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price

Chesnara (LON:CSN - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 370 to GBX 360 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.35% from the company's current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Chesnara from GBX 333 to GBX 339 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 349.50.

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Chesnara Price Performance

Shares of CSN stock traded up GBX 6.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 304.19. The company had a trading volume of 701,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,561. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 306.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 292.91. Chesnara has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.79 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 335. The stock has a market capitalization of £701.41 million, a PE ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Chesnara (LON:CSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (5.05) EPS for the quarter. Chesnara had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Chesnara will post 25.3183154 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chesnara

In related news, insider Tom Howard sold 14,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295, for a total transaction of £43,925.50. Also, insider Steve Murray bought 17,327 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 per share, for a total transaction of £50,768.11. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara (CSN.L) is a European life and pensions consolidator listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately one million policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden. Following a three-pillar strategy, Chesnara's primary responsibility is the efficient administration of its customers' life and savings policies, ensuring good customer outcomes and providing a secure and compliant environment to protect policyholder interests.

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