Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Price

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$160.00 to C$178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$164.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$158.94.

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Canadian National Railway Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$4.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$152.40. The stock had a trading volume of 628,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$126.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$158.25. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$147.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$139.79. The firm has a market cap of C$93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 27.28%.The business had revenue of C$4.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$135.68 per share, with a total value of C$1,004,032.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,004,032. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 620 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$141.07 per share, with a total value of C$87,463.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,071 shares in the company, valued at C$2,690,345.97. This trade represents a 3.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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