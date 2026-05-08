Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $161.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $209.85.

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Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.58. 5,663,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,009. The company's 50 day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.66, a PEG ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 13,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 140,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,350. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,914 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 291,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,690,050. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197 in the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company beat Q1 estimates and raised guidance — Q1 revenue ≈ $1.01B (+32% YoY), EPS $0.60 beat consensus, and management guided Q2 and FY‑2026 well above street expectations; this is the primary fundamental driver of the rally. Q1 2026 Results

Company beat Q1 estimates and raised guidance — Q1 revenue ≈ $1.01B (+32% YoY), EPS $0.60 beat consensus, and management guided Q2 and FY‑2026 well above street expectations; this is the primary fundamental driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Strong demand for cloud security / AI features and product wins (new launches plus FedRAMP High for government) support upside to addressable market and recurring revenue expansion. FedRAMP High Certification

Strong demand for cloud security / AI features and product wins (new launches plus FedRAMP High for government) support upside to addressable market and recurring revenue expansion. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst support: several firms (Wedbush, Morgan Stanley, KeyBanc, Needham and others) raised price targets/ratings after the print, increasing buy‑side visibility and flow. Analyst reactions

Broad analyst support: several firms (Wedbush, Morgan Stanley, KeyBanc, Needham and others) raised price targets/ratings after the print, increasing buy‑side visibility and flow. Neutral Sentiment: Options and trading flow amplified the move — unusually large call buying and elevated volume likely added momentum and volatility but may reflect trader positioning as much as fundamental conviction. Options trade note

Options and trading flow amplified the move — unusually large call buying and elevated volume likely added momentum and volatility but may reflect trader positioning as much as fundamental conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and momentum can sustain near‑term upside; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, large‑customer traction and AI/security ARR expansion for confirmation.

Media coverage and momentum can sustain near‑term upside; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, large‑customer traction and AI/security ARR expansion for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling reported (CTO, GC, CRO and a director) via pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plans — sizable disclosed sales can be perceived as profit‑taking after the run, even if planned. SEC Form 4

Insider selling reported (CTO, GC, CRO and a director) via pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plans — sizable disclosed sales can be perceived as profit‑taking after the run, even if planned. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is stretched (very high forward P/E); the stock could be vulnerable to a sharp pullback if execution, bookings or macro sentiment disappoints — gains are pricing significant future growth.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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