Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $30.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price points to a potential downside of 23.35% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $30.30.

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SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $39.14. 681,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,996. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.18.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,096 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,707,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 503,110 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,684,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SolarEdge Technologies this week:

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies NASDAQ: SEDG is a global provider of solar energy solutions focused on optimizing photovoltaic (PV) power generation. The company's core offerings include power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring platforms designed to maximize energy output and improve safety across residential, commercial and utility-scale installations. By coupling module-level electronics with centralized inverters, SolarEdge's technology enables real-time performance monitoring and rapid fault detection to enhance system reliability.

In recent years, SolarEdge has expanded its product portfolio beyond solar PV to include energy storage systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions and smart energy management tools.

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