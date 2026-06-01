Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 19.12% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

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Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 107,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,866. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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