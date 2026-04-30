Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG's stock had its "sector perform" rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.33% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Magna International from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magna International from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Magna International from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Magna International from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.40.

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Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGA opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. Magna International has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.37. Magna International had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Magna International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the company's stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Magna International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,767 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna's broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

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