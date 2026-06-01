Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates "Outperform" Rating for Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Melius Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.08.

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Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $82.73 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.94. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 10,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $818,140.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 80,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,833.98. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 57,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $4,658,788.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 277,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,462,706.70. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,156 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,146. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the company's stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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