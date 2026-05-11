Royal Bank Of Canada Upgrades BP (LON:BP) to Outperform

BP (LON:BP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 700 target price on the oil and gas exploration company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.69% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 635.

Get BP alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on BP

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 535.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.55. The company has a market cap of £104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 550.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 483.29. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 379.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 562.30.

Insider Activity at BP

In other BP news, insider Carol Howle acquired 62 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £316.20. Insiders acquired 142 shares of company stock worth $70,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil. In addition, the company involved in convenience and retail fuel, EV charging, Castrol lubricant, aviation, B2B, and midstream businesses; refining and oil trading; and bioenergy business.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BP wasn't on the list.

While BP currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here