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Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Royce Otc Micro logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $13.72 and last at $13.6750 on a volume of 130,760 shares.
  • The fund paid a quarterly dividend of $0.19 (annualized $0.76), implying a 5.6% dividend yield.
  • Several institutional investors increased or initiated stakes — notably Allspring, Altium, Kestra, Diversify Wealth and Waterfront — leaving institutional ownership at about 34.98%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Royce Otc Micro.

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.6750, with a volume of 130760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Royce Otc Micro Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33.

Royce Otc Micro Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Otc Micro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,014,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Altium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 243,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Otc Micro by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company's stock.

Royce Otc Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc NYSE: RMT is a closed-end management investment company primarily focused on micro-capitalization equity securities. The trust seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in small U.S. companies that, due to their relatively low market values, often receive less attention from larger institutional investors.

Managed by Royce & Associates, LLC, RMT employs a fundamental, value-oriented investment strategy grounded in in-depth, bottom-up research. Portfolio managers analyze financial statements, market trends and company management to identify undervalued firms with the potential for significant growth.

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