RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS1. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on RS Group from GBX 810 to GBX 770 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 700 price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

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RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of RS1 stock opened at GBX 599.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 633.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 615.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.74. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 483.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 821.71.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably. We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably.

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