Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
RS Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Consensus "Moderate Buy": Six brokerages rate RS Group an average of "Moderate Buy" (five buys, one hold) with an average 12‑month target price of GBX 708.
  • Current valuation: Shares opened at GBX 599.50; market capitalization is £2.81 billion with a P/E of 17.74 and a 12‑month range of GBX 483.20–GBX 821.71.
  • Recent analyst moves: Royal Bank of Canada lowered its target to GBX 770 while maintaining an "outperform" stance, and Stifel reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 700 target.
  • Interested in RS Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS1. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on RS Group from GBX 810 to GBX 770 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 700 price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS Group

RS Group Stock Performance

Shares of RS1 stock opened at GBX 599.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 633.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 615.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.74. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 483.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 821.71.

RS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably. We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for RS Group (LON:RS1)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in RS Group Right Now?

Before you consider RS Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RS Group wasn't on the list.

While RS Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
Iran War TRUTH: What Was Revealed Behind Closed Doors
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines