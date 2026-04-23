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RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
RTG Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • RTG Mining hit a new 52-week high of C$0.05 (up 25.0% from C$0.04) on Thursday, with 10,000 shares trading at the peak.
  • The company has a market cap of C$64.90 million and a negative trailing PE of -18.52, while showing strong liquidity (quick ratio 3.19, current ratio 2.58) and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36.
  • RTG focuses on high-grade, low-cost gold projects—primarily the Mabilo Project in the Philippines—and reported quarterly earnings of C$0.10 per share on March 27.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RTG Mining Trading Up 25.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$64.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

RTG Mining (TSE:RTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

RTG Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTG Mining Inc is into the mining and exploration business. It is focused on high-grade, low operating cost gold projects. Some of its minor exploration and evaluation assets are held in Africa, all of the company's other significant assets are located in the Philippines. The organization's principal asset and focus are the Mabilo Project located in Camarines Norte Province, Eastern Luzon, Philippines. The company's other projects include The Bunawan project and the Nalesbitan Project.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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