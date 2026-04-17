RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Trading Up 14.3% - Still a Buy?

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,466,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 234,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

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RTG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.27. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.58.

RTG Mining (TSE:RTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

RTG Mining Company Profile

RTG Mining Inc is into the mining and exploration business. It is focused on high-grade, low operating cost gold projects. Some of its minor exploration and evaluation assets are held in Africa, all of the company's other significant assets are located in the Philippines. The organization's principal asset and focus are the Mabilo Project located in Camarines Norte Province, Eastern Luzon, Philippines. The company's other projects include The Bunawan project and the Nalesbitan Project.

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