Free Trial
→ Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Trading Up 14.3% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
RTG Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 14.3% to C$0.04 on Friday, with volume of ~1.47 million shares — about a 524% increase vs. average daily volume.
  • Company snapshot: market cap C$58.41M, PE ratio -16.67, last reported quarterly EPS C$0.10, with strong liquidity (quick ratio 3.19, current ratio 2.58) but a high debt-to-equity of 16.36.
  • RTG Mining is focused on high-grade, low-cost gold projects, primarily in the Philippines, with the Mabilo Project as its principal asset.
  • Interested in RTG Mining? Here are five stocks we like better.

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,466,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 234,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RTG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$58.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.27. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 2.58.

RTG Mining (TSE:RTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

RTG Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTG Mining Inc is into the mining and exploration business. It is focused on high-grade, low operating cost gold projects. Some of its minor exploration and evaluation assets are held in Africa, all of the company's other significant assets are located in the Philippines. The organization's principal asset and focus are the Mabilo Project located in Camarines Norte Province, Eastern Luzon, Philippines. The company's other projects include The Bunawan project and the Nalesbitan Project.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in RTG Mining Right Now?

Before you consider RTG Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RTG Mining wasn't on the list.

While RTG Mining currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Millionaire Warns 'Get Out While There's Still Time'
Millionaire Warns 'Get Out While There's Still Time'
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines