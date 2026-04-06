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Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Rubellite Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) hit a new 52‑week high, trading as high as C$3.70 and last at C$3.55 on volume of 112,469 shares, up about 3.8% on the session.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$331.32 million and a P/E of 10.41, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, quick ratio 1.21, current ratio 0.50, and 50-/200-day SMAs at C$2.90 and C$2.55 respectively.
  • Director Ryan Shay sold 33,528 shares at an average of C$3.25 (a 6% reduction in his holdings), and insiders collectively own 34.83% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 112469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

Rubellite Energy Trading Up 3.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$331.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of -0.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.55.

Insider Transactions at Rubellite Energy

In related news, Director Ryan Shay sold 33,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 525,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,708,395. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rubellite Energy Inc is a Canadian energy company. It is focused on Clearwater oil exploration and development utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. The Clearwater is a high rate of return play with compelling economics at current forward market prices for Western Canadian Select crude oil.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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