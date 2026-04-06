Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

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Rubellite Energy Trading Up 3.8%

Rubellite Energy Inc. ( TSE:RBY Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 112469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$331.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of -0.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.55.

Insider Transactions at Rubellite Energy

In related news, Director Ryan Shay sold 33,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 525,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,708,395. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc is a Canadian energy company. It is focused on Clearwater oil exploration and development utilizing multi-lateral horizontal drilling technology. The Clearwater is a high rate of return play with compelling economics at current forward market prices for Western Canadian Select crude oil.

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