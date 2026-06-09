Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on Rubrik in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday.

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Rubrik Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE RBRK opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.09. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,267,650. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,053,291.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,802,183.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,836,000 after buying an additional 1,678,255 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,259,000 after buying an additional 2,116,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,907,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,572,000 after buying an additional 1,696,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,433,000 after buying an additional 178,714 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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