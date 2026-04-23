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Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Ruffer Investment logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Price action: Ruffer Investment's shares passed above its 50-day moving average (GBX 307.34), trading as high as GBX 314 and last at GBX 312.75 on volume of 678,010 shares, up about 0.9%.
  • Technical and valuation context: The stock sits above its 200-day moving average (GBX 300.51), with a market capitalization of £922.50 million, a P/E of 24.80 and a low beta of 0.21.
  • Recent results and strategy: Ruffer reported quarterly EPS of GBX 3.14 with ROE 4.37% and net margin 62.53%, and the company aims for consistent positive returns, targeting total returns greater than twice the Bank of England Bank Rate.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ruffer Investment.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.34 and traded as high as GBX 314. Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 312.75, with a volume of 678,010 shares traded.

Ruffer Investment Trading Up 0.9%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 307.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 300.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £922.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.21.

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 62.53%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform. We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors' wealth over the long haul. If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors' income and capital. The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

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