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Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Ruffer Investment logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares crossed above its 50-day moving average: Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) traded as high as GBX 311.14 and last at GBX 310.50 on volume of 862,596 shares, above the 50-day MA of GBX 307.91.
  • Market attributes: The firm has a market cap of £917.63 million, a P/E of 24.67 and a low beta of 0.21, suggesting lower volatility versus the market.
  • Recent results and strategy: Ruffer reported quarterly EPS of GBX 3.14 with ROE 4.37% and a net margin of 62.53%, and its stated objective is to deliver consistent positive returns targeting more than twice the Bank of England rate.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ruffer Investment.

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.91 and traded as high as GBX 311.14. Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 310.50, with a volume of 862,596 shares.

Ruffer Investment Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 307.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301.03. The firm has a market cap of £917.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.21.

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 3.14 EPS for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 62.53%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform. We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors' wealth over the long haul. If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors' income and capital. The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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