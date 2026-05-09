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Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Ruffer Investment logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Ruffer Investment share price moved above its 50-day moving average during Friday trading, touching GBX 309.47 before last trading at GBX 307.03.
  • The stock’s 50-day average is GBX 307.86 and its 200-day average is GBX 301.36, with the company carrying a market value of about £907.15 million.
  • In its latest quarterly results, Ruffer Investment reported GBX 3.14 EPS, with a net margin of 62.53% and return on equity of 4.37%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.86 and traded as high as GBX 309.47. Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 307.03, with a volume of 838,747 shares changing hands.

Ruffer Investment Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 307.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 301.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £907.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ruffer Investment had a net margin of 62.53% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

About Ruffer Investment

(Get Free Report)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a simple aim – consistent positive returns, regardless of how the financial markets perform. We try not to lose money in any 12 month period, and to grow the value of our investors' wealth over the long haul. If we can do this, we should outpace inflation, protecting and increasing the real value of our investors' income and capital. The specific investment objective of the Company is to produce a positive total return greater than twice Bank of England Bank Rate.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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