Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Short Interest Update

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,668,108 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 4,216,183 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,877,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE RSI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. 711,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,313. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $23.41.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Freedom Capital upgraded Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna set a $22.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Rush Street Interactive to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 29,725 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $596,580.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,494.65. The trade was a 77.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Yih sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 131,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,651,994.92. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,129,537 shares of company stock valued at $21,515,822 in the last 90 days. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,022 shares of the company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,049 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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