Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $327.76 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm had revenue of $324.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 29,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $596,580.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494.65. This trade represents a 77.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Yih sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 131,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,651,994.92. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,239,588 shares of company stock valued at $24,025,669. Insiders own 56.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 109,366 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 215,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,766,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Susquehanna set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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